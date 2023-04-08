All Sections
President's Office comments on document "leak": typical game of Russian secret services

European PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 12:56

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, regards the appearance of allegedly secret documents of Western allies on social media as indications of a "standard game" played by the Russian secret services. 

Podoliak suggested on Twitter that the publication of allegedly secret documents of the allies is a Russian information campaign aimed at driving a wedge between the allies.  

"The aim of secret data ‘leaks’ is obvious: divert attention, cast doubts & mutual suspicions, sow discord," he tweeted. 

He hinted that the materials are a compilation of data from open sources mixed with fiction or actual intercepts. 

"It's an ordinary game of ru-secret services. To take open briefings, add fake info or certain parts of interceptions & publish them on social media [thus] legalising the 'leak'," Podoliak added.

Recently, the New York Times published a story, citing sources, about how the United States are allegedly looking into how the leak of secret documents of Ukraine's allies could have affected preparations for the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, including the training of new brigades and the supply of Western weapons. There was no mention of Ukraine's specific plans for the counterattack itself. 

The following day, a new story appeared on the same topic – that a new batch of documents, allegedly containing intelligence from the United States and its close allies, was being posted on Twitter and other social media sites. Some of them relate to Ukraine, but in general, the topic is much broader – there are briefs on China and the entire Pacific region, the Middle East, and terrorism. 

Advertisement: