Tractor hits an anti-tank mine in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 01:15
A tractor hit an anti-tank mine in a field and exploded, injuring the driver, on Saturday in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On 8 April, at 15:29, the operational dispatch service of Brovary district received a report that a tractor moving across a field within the villages of Rusanivka and Svitylnia exploded [after hitting a mine – ed.]."

Details: Rescue workers who arrived at the scene found that "a MTZ-80 tractor, moving across the field, hit an anti-tank mine and exploded, causing the driver to be injured."

The State Emergency Service notes that a team of bomb disposal experts is working at the scene to defuse six more mines.

 
 

