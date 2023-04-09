Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two reported killed

Russian forces have destroyed a house and killed two people during an overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two Ruscists’ missiles hit one of the private sectors of the city at night. These beasts destroyed one house.

Windows and roofs were damaged in dozens of neighbouring houses.

At this time, it is known that, unfortunately, two people died – a man and an eleven-year-old child, who passed away in an ambulance.

The rubble is still being cleared – preliminary reports indicate that three people lived in the house."

Details: Kurtiev said that one woman was taken to hospital. In addition, another person received first aid at the scene.

"The street is currently cut off from gas and electricity. All relevant services are working at the scene. There are two municipal buses where people can get warm and have hot drinks," said the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council.

