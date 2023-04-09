All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two reported killed

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 07:58
Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two reported killed

Russian forces have destroyed a house and killed two people during an overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two Ruscists’ missiles hit one of the private sectors of the city at night. These beasts destroyed one house.

Windows and roofs were damaged in dozens of neighbouring houses.

At this time, it is known that, unfortunately, two people died – a man and an eleven-year-old child, who passed away in an ambulance.

The rubble is still being cleared – preliminary reports indicate that three people lived in the house."

Details: Kurtiev said that one woman was taken to hospital. In addition, another person received first aid at the scene.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"The street is currently cut off from gas and electricity. All relevant services are working at the scene. There are two municipal buses where people can get warm and have hot drinks," said the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: