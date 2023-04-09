Zelenskyy may come to Germany to receive Charlemagne Prize

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Aachen, Germany, in May, where he is to be awarded the Charlemagne Prize.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Charlemagne Prize is awarded for contribution to the unification of Europe. It was decided this year to award the prize to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. The rationale for the decision states that Ukrainians are defending not only their own country, "but also Europe and European values".

Advertisement:

The Charlemagne Prize is intended to become a great symbol of friendship between Germany and Ukraine. According to Bild, government sources say that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a commendatory speech at the award ceremony in Aachen. It is planned that Zelenskyy will come to Aachen in person.

It would be his first visit to Germany since the start of the full-scale war. However, the planned summer counteroffensive by the Ukrainians could mean that Zelenskyy will not be able to leave the country and will have to make a speech online.

The Charlemagne Prize was supposed to be awarded on Ascension Day (18 May). But because Scholz is travelling to the G7 summit in Japan, the award ceremony will be held on the weekend before that date.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Zelenskyy has travelled to the US, UK, France and Poland but not to Germany. Although Germany is now the second largest arms supplier after the United States, relations between the governments in Berlin and Kyiv are difficult, to say the least.

Zelenskyy has accused the chancellor of indecision and lack of support for a long time. The meeting in Aachen between Scholz and Zelenskyy could open a new chapter in their friendship.

As it was reported earlier, the United States, along with Germany and Hungary, are opposing the intentions of other NATO member states to offer Ukraine a "road map" for membership of the Alliance at the summit in Vilnius.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!