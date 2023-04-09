Gunners destroy Russian ammunition supply point on islands in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian artillery units destroyed a field ammunition supply point on the islands, according to the Operational Command Pivden (South).

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: In addition to the field point, the invaders' observation post on the left bank of Ukraine was also destroyed.

The total confirmed losses of the Russians are 12 soldiers, 7 units of weapons and equipment, including 2 self-propelled artillery guns, 2 electronic warfare stations, an unmanned reconnaissance vehicle "Supercam" and 2 cars.

