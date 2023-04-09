All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia spent Palm Sunday killing man and child in Zaporizhzhia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 21:42
Zelenskyy: Russia spent Palm Sunday killing man and child in Zaporizhzhia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world and from humanity by hitting a house in Zaporizhzhia on Palm Sunday.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "Last night, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles.

It struck a residential building. Three people were inside the house: a man, a woman and a child – a girl, her name was Iryna; this year, she would have turned 11. She's dead, and so is her husband. My condolences... The woman is in serious condition now in the hospital, she is being treated.

This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday. So Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity."

Details: According to the President, every bright Christian holiday "teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil loses."

"We must believe. And we do believe. We must bring the loss of evil closer. And we're bringing it closer. And the world is with us. Every month, every week, the support grows, the circle of those who support us increases, [and these are those] who support our courage and our faith in life," Zelenskyy stressed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: Russian forces have destroyed a house and killed two people during an overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: