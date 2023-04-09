All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia spent Palm Sunday killing man and child in Zaporizhzhia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 21:42
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world and from humanity by hitting a house in Zaporizhzhia on Palm Sunday.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "Last night, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles.

It struck a residential building. Three people were inside the house: a man, a woman and a child – a girl, her name was Iryna; this year, she would have turned 11. She's dead, and so is her husband. My condolences... The woman is in serious condition now in the hospital, she is being treated.

This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday. So Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity."

Details: According to the President, every bright Christian holiday "teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil loses."

"We must believe. And we do believe. We must bring the loss of evil closer. And we're bringing it closer. And the world is with us. Every month, every week, the support grows, the circle of those who support us increases, [and these are those] who support our courage and our faith in life," Zelenskyy stressed.

Previously: Russian forces have destroyed a house and killed two people during an overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

