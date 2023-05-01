City authorities declare that there is no chemical danger in Pavlohrad
Monday, 1 May 2023, 00:35
The city authorities have reported that there was no chemical danger after the explosions in the city of Pavlohrad.
Source: Pavlohrad official on Facebook
Quote: "There is no chemical danger in the city. Do not panic. Do not spread any fakes.
Do not ignore further air raid sirens!"
Previously: There were explosions late on Sunday evening in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
