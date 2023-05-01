City authorities declare that there is no chemical danger in Pavlohrad

The city authorities have reported that there was no chemical danger after the explosions in the city of Pavlohrad.

Source: Pavlohrad official on Facebook

Quote: "There is no chemical danger in the city. Do not panic. Do not spread any fakes.

Do not ignore further air raid sirens!"

Previously: There were explosions late on Sunday evening in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

