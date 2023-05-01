All Sections
Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast in Russia: train carrying fuel derails

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 11:57
Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast in Russia: train carrying fuel derails

A train carrying fuel has derailed as a result of a track explosion in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. 

Source: Alekasndr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of Russia, on Telegram; Russian independent Telegram-channel Baza; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet on Telegram 

Quote from Bogomaz: "An unidentified explosive device detonated at the 136 km point of the Bryansk-Unecha railway line in Unechsky district, causing a freight train locomotive to derail. No one was injured."

Details: According to Bogomaz, emergency services are currently working at the scene. Traffic on this section of the railway is stopped.

According to Baza, the 60-wagon train was loaded with oil products and lumber. It is reported that seven or eight wagons are currently lying on their side, and there was a fire.

The Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the government of Bryansk Oblast, confirmed that the derailed train was carrying fuel and construction materials.

According to the Belaruski Hajun monitoring project, the railway connection between the Belarusian city of Gomel and Russia has been disrupted.

Background:

  • Earlier, media reported that an electricity pylon had been blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, and an explosive device had been found on another pylon. The occupiers claimed they already eliminated the threat.

