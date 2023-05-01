All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast in Russia: train carrying fuel derails

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 11:57
Railway track blown up in Bryansk Oblast in Russia: train carrying fuel derails

A train carrying fuel has derailed as a result of a track explosion in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. 

Source: Alekasndr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of Russia, on Telegram; Russian independent Telegram-channel Baza; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet on Telegram 

Quote from Bogomaz: "An unidentified explosive device detonated at the 136 km point of the Bryansk-Unecha railway line in Unechsky district, causing a freight train locomotive to derail. No one was injured."

Details: According to Bogomaz, emergency services are currently working at the scene. Traffic on this section of the railway is stopped.

According to Baza, the 60-wagon train was loaded with oil products and lumber. It is reported that seven or eight wagons are currently lying on their side, and there was a fire.

The Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the government of Bryansk Oblast, confirmed that the derailed train was carrying fuel and construction materials.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the Belaruski Hajun monitoring project, the railway connection between the Belarusian city of Gomel and Russia has been disrupted.

Background:

  • Earlier, media reported that an electricity pylon had been blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, and an explosive device had been found on another pylon. The occupiers claimed they already eliminated the threat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

photoSSU detained Russian informer spying on combat aircraft of Ukraine's Armed Forces

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
19:50
Use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unlikely – US Intelligence Chief
19:39
photo, videoMore explosions in Crimea's Sevastopol: Russian occupiers say drone seen at Sevastopol airfield
19:13
photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines
19:11
Special Forces of Ukraine's Security Service attack Russian invaders near Kherson
18:45
Russian forces suffer significant losses but continue attempts to advance and improve positions – General Staff report
18:29
Netherlands, Belgium, and Ukraine agreed on joint actions on security and progress towards NATO membership
All News
Advertisement: