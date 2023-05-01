Two men injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on first day of May

Two residents of Kharkiv Oblast, one in the city of Vovchansk and one in the village of Kucherivka, were injured in Russian attacks on Monday, 1 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: On Monday afternoon, Russian forces launched attacks on settlements in the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

A private house was struck in the village of Kucherivka. A 65-year-old resident was injured; he was taken to hospital. Neighbouring houses were also damaged.

A 57-year-old man was injured in the attack on Vovchansk. He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigative teams are working at the scene of the strikes, documenting the consequences of the occupiers' crimes and collecting evidence.

The investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

