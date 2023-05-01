Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child

Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian troops have hit the Novhorod-Siversk district of Chernihiv Oblast. A child has been killed in the attack.

Source: Chaus on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to hit civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

A hit was recorded on an educational institution (not currently open) in the Novhorod-Siversk district at around 15:37.

A child who was nearby has reportedly been killed. Information on the casualties is being established."

