Russian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 19:04
RUSSIAN ATTACK ON KHERSON ON 1 MAY, SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, causing private houses to go up in flames and injuring at least one civilian. Russian aircraft also dropped bombs on a village in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; anonymous Telegram channels

Quote from Prokudin: "Private houses [in Kherson] caught fire after a [Russian] attack, firefighters were deployed to the site. There is one civilian casualty: a 30-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm and was hospitalised."

Details: Prokudin added that Kherson was still under attack at the time of writing and urged the residents of the city to remain in shelters or comply with the rule of two walls [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Update: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian occupation forces dropped two guided bombs in the vicinity of the village of Kizomys in Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Office of the Prosecutor General later reported that Russian occupation forces appear to have deployed tubed artillery to shell the city.

 
  
 

As told to Suspilne by Tolokonnikov, Head of the press office of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, a second man was injured in the shelling of the city. He was hospitalised with a chest wound.

Advertisement: