Last strikes of the Russians: Zelensky held a meeting with officials and security forces

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 22:18
On 1 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with security forces and civil service officials discussing the actions of the Russians, the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine, and the issue of ammunition.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Direct speech: "I started this Monday and the new week with an hour-long meeting with all levels of government and defence. The head of government, ministers, the Office [of the President – ed.]. The Commander-in-Chief, the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the head of the Security Service, and the National Security and Defence Council Secretary delivered reports.

The first issue is the consequences of Russian strikes, including missile attacks. Last night alone, from midnight to seven in the morning, we managed to shoot down 15 Russian missiles. But, unfortunately, not all of them. Not all of them yet. We are working with our partners as actively as possible to make the protection of our skies even more reliable.

At the morning meeting, we discussed the enemy's likely actions in the near future and coordinated our defensive steps."

Details: In addition, during that meeting they discussed the issue of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and the situation in the occupied territory and Russia's countermeasures.

