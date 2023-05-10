Russians destroy over 1,100 houses in Mariupol

HOUSES DESTROYED BY ATTACKS IN MARIUPOL, PHOTO FROM MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL ON TELEGRAM

The Russians have destroyed over 1,100 houses, and plan to demolish another 700 in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram citing Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko

Quote: "The Russian occupiers have damaged 2,208 houses in Mariupol since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

They have destroyed 50% of them. Now they are demolishing them, leaving pits and piles of stones. Almost 300 buildings [282 apartment buildings – ed.] have already been dismantled, and the occupiers plan to demolish approximately 700 buildings."

Details: Mariupol City Council noted that demolishing houses is one of the ways occupiers hide their crimes.

