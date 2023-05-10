Russians destroy over 1,100 houses in Mariupol
The Russians have destroyed over 1,100 houses, and plan to demolish another 700 in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.
Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram citing Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko
Quote: "The Russian occupiers have damaged 2,208 houses in Mariupol since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
They have destroyed 50% of them. Now they are demolishing them, leaving pits and piles of stones. Almost 300 buildings [282 apartment buildings – ed.] have already been dismantled, and the occupiers plan to demolish approximately 700 buildings."
Details: Mariupol City Council noted that demolishing houses is one of the ways occupiers hide their crimes.
