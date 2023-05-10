US will not follow UK in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles

US President Joe Biden’s administration is not planning to follow the example of the UK in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Politico

Details: Politico noted that the US considers this problem solved thanks to the planned supply from the UK.

London intends to send missiles with a range of 300 km to Kyiv.

This is the same range as the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, which Washington has refused to supply to Ukraine.

Politico quoted a US official as saying that "our policy on ATACMS has not changed". Instead, he stated that the US would continue to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems, ammunition and armoured combat vehicles.

