US will not follow UK in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 02:44
US will not follow UK in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles
ATACMS SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

US President Joe Biden’s administration is not planning to follow the example of the UK in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Politico

Details: Politico noted that the US considers this problem solved thanks to the planned supply from the UK.

London intends to send missiles with a range of 300 km to Kyiv.

This is the same range as the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, which Washington has refused to supply to Ukraine.

Politico quoted a US official as saying that "our policy on ATACMS has not changed". Instead, he stated that the US would continue to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems, ammunition and armoured combat vehicles.

Advertisement: