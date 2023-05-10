Ukraine's Armed Forces strike 2 Russian artillery units in firing position – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 46 attacks, struck clusters of Russian military personnel, an air defence system and an electronic warfare (EW) station, and also hit 2 artillery units in their firing position.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, conducting 46 attacks. Heavy battles are being fought for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 23 missile and 43 air strikes, and fired 97 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. They used missiles of various types to conduct missile attacks; most missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders, but, unfortunately, there were also strikes. In particular, five S-300 missiles hit the cities of Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia used artillery to shell the settlements of Hasychivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Muravi in Chernihiv Oblast; Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Popivka and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hoptivka, Varvarivka, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske and Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces tried to improve their tactical position and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Masiutivka and Stelmakhivka. Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Lyman Pershyi, Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were attacked using artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Vesele in Luhansk Oblast, and Yampolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

Russian forces continue to advance on the Bakhmut front. During the past day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the city of Bakhmut, as well as near the settlements of Ivanivske and Stupochky. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka and also shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units from Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near the city of Marinka. At the same time, among others, Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. They conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka, and shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Orikhove, Kizomys and Stanislav. The Russians also bombarded the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Antonivka, Molodizhne and Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two strikes on the positions of Russian air defence systems.

The defenders shot down six Russian UAVs of various types, including three Shahed drones.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command point, four clusters of Russian military personnel, two artillery units at their firing positions and a Russian electronic warfare station.

