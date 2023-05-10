All Sections
Russians plan to "evacuate" thousands of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees – Energoatom

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:11
Russians plan to evacuate thousands of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees – Energoatom

The Russian occupiers plan to deport [to Russia – ed.] about 3,000 workers servicing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from the town of Enerhodar.

Source: Energoatom

Quote: "Information was received about Russian occupiers preparing for the ‘evacuation’ of about 3,100 people from the satellite city [Enerhodar – ed.] of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

It is first of all about the 2,700 plant workers who signed a contract with the fake Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhia NPP or another Rosatom subsidiary, and their family members."

Details: Energoatom reports that this will exacerbate the urgent issue of having sufficient personnel to ensure the safe operation of the NPP, even in the shutdown state.

Quote: "Energoatom, for its part, is taking all possible measures to form the necessary numbers of specialists capable of ensuring the safe operation of the plant in the first period after its liberation.

Such a team will be formed on a rotating basis from ZNPP employees currently in the territory controlled by Ukraine and specialists from other nuclear plants."

Background: On 7 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian invaders were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.

