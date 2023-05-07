All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take residents of Enerhodar to Berdiansk and Prymorsk – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 07:09
Russians take residents of Enerhodar to Berdiansk and Prymorsk – General Staff
EVACUATION OF PEOPLE IN OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY REUTERS

Russian invaders are taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are evacuating residents from the temporarily occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the direction of the settlements of Berdiansk and Prymorsk, to local recreation centres."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the General Staff, the occupiers are evacuating people who have Russian passports. The priority is the deportation of people who received Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation.

Background:

  • On 5 May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements: Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory and Rozivka.
  • Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chongar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: