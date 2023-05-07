Russians take residents of Enerhodar to Berdiansk and Prymorsk – General Staff

EVACUATION OF PEOPLE IN OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY REUTERS

Russian invaders are taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are evacuating residents from the temporarily occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the direction of the settlements of Berdiansk and Prymorsk, to local recreation centres."

Details: According to the General Staff, the occupiers are evacuating people who have Russian passports. The priority is the deportation of people who received Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation.

Background:

On 5 May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed so-called "head" of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced partial evacuation of the local residents from 18 frontline settlements: Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory and Rozivka.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said that the Russians’ "evacuation" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is happening too quickly, and huge queues have formed at the Chongar checkpoint on the road from Melitopol to Crimea.

