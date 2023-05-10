All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin announces call-up of Russians to military training camps

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 May 2023, 17:02
Putin announces call-up of Russians to military training camps

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced the call of reservists to military training camps.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

 

Quote: "[I hereby decree that] citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve army shall be called up to undergo military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, forces of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, state security agencies, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2023."

Details: The government reassured the population that these are supposedly routine measures that are carried out every year to improve reservists’ combat readiness.

Background: CNN reported in April, citing Western officials, that the Kremlin is having problems forming a "trained military force", but given the current public mood, it is also afraid to launch a new wave of mobilisation in Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: