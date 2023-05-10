Putin announces call-up of Russians to military training camps

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced the call of reservists to military training camps.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "[I hereby decree that] citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve army shall be called up to undergo military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, forces of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, state security agencies, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2023."

Details: The government reassured the population that these are supposedly routine measures that are carried out every year to improve reservists’ combat readiness.

Background: CNN reported in April, citing Western officials, that the Kremlin is having problems forming a "trained military force", but given the current public mood, it is also afraid to launch a new wave of mobilisation in Russia.

