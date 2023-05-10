All Sections
3rd separate assault brigade showed how it pushed back Russian military near Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:49
screenshot

The 3rd separate assault brigade published a video of the assault on the Russian military position near Bakhmut.

Source: 3rd separate assault brigade on Telegram

Quote: "Under cover of fire, soldiers of the 2nd battalion of the third Assault Brigade are attacking positions where units of the 72nd separate motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Federation are located.

One of the stages of the same assault is in this video."

Details: The brigade reported that as a result of the battle: 13 Russians — cargo 200 (dead soldier(s)); 25 Russians — cargo 300 (wounded/injured soldier(s)); several warehouses with Russian ammo pouches (ammunition pouches)  — were destroyed.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 9 May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the statement of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the PMC "Wagner", that the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces escaped from Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

