Russian occupation forces loot medical facilities in Enerhodar and industrial facilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:51
Russian occupier at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian occupation forces are continuing to take looted goods away from frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the pretext of evacuating civilians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian occupation forces have looted all medical facilities in Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), taking the looted medical equipment to the Russian-occupied city of Simferopol in Crimea.

All industrial facilities located in the industrial district near the ZNPP have also been looted.

Previously: On 9 May, Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said that Russian invaders were taking documentation, computer equipment and other looted property out of Enerhodar, and added that most of Enerhodar’s shops and pharmacies were closed, and gas stations and ATMs were empty.

