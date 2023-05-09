All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​"Evacuation" from Enerhodar: ATMs and gas stations empty, shops and pharmacies closed

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:13
​​Evacuation from Enerhodar: ATMs and gas stations empty, shops and pharmacies closed
Enerhodar, May 2022, en.gov.ua

Russian invaders are taking documentation, computer equipment, and other looted property out of Enerhodar, the satellite city of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shops and pharmacies are closed, and gas stations and ATMs are empty.

Source: Dmitry Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, in the comments of the a project of Radio Liberty, News Of Pryazovia [a region of Ukraine including parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts – ed.].

Quote: "They took out equipment from the medical and sanitary unit, computer equipment, documentation, a passport office which they located in the premises of the Central Administrative District. 

Advertisement:

The landline internet that was here does not work [anymore], grocery stores and pharmacies do not work. Specific categories of products and necessities are in high demand [and being bought out – ed.]. Gas stations and ATMs are also empty."

Details: Orlov added that the occupation authorities have been transporting their documentation for several days, waiting for a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously: On 7 May, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the situation near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant gets more dangerous, IAEA experts regularly hear shelling.

Background: 

  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian side is evacuating the occupation authorities, the so-called people's militia and their families from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Looted property is being taken in the direction of occupied Crimea.
  • Russian invaders "evacuate" proteges and collaborators, as well as children with teachers and educators from Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of occupied Berdiansk.
  • In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians export documentation and loot from the city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: