​​"Evacuation" from Enerhodar: ATMs and gas stations empty, shops and pharmacies closed

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:13
​​Evacuation from Enerhodar: ATMs and gas stations empty, shops and pharmacies closed
Enerhodar, May 2022, en.gov.ua

Russian invaders are taking documentation, computer equipment, and other looted property out of Enerhodar, the satellite city of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shops and pharmacies are closed, and gas stations and ATMs are empty.

Source: Dmitry Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, in the comments of the a project of Radio Liberty, News Of Pryazovia [a region of Ukraine including parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts – ed.].

Quote: "They took out equipment from the medical and sanitary unit, computer equipment, documentation, a passport office which they located in the premises of the Central Administrative District. 

The landline internet that was here does not work [anymore], grocery stores and pharmacies do not work. Specific categories of products and necessities are in high demand [and being bought out – ed.]. Gas stations and ATMs are also empty."

Details: Orlov added that the occupation authorities have been transporting their documentation for several days, waiting for a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Previously: On 7 May, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the situation near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant gets more dangerous, IAEA experts regularly hear shelling.

Background: 

  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian side is evacuating the occupation authorities, the so-called people's militia and their families from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Looted property is being taken in the direction of occupied Crimea.
  • Russian invaders "evacuate" proteges and collaborators, as well as children with teachers and educators from Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the direction of occupied Berdiansk.
  • In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians export documentation and loot from the city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast.

