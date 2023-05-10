Czech President calls for considering possibility to provide Ukraine with L159 jets

Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, has said that it would be appropriate for his country to consider the possibility of transferring Czech L159 combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details: He has pointed out that Western countries have so far refrained from providing modern fighter jets to Ukraine, because the preparation of the Ukrainian military for them takes a long time, and also because the jets contain secret systems.

Quote from Pavel: "But I know that negotiations are ongoing and let's not be surprised if Ukraine eventually gets some F-16s, maybe some of that equipment will be removed."

More details: Petr Pavel has added that "it is worth thinking" about the possibility of transferring L159 aircraft to Ukraine "with the prospect of rearmament, because even they, as direct air support aircraft, could significantly help Ukraine in a counteroffensive."

Aero L159 ALCA is a Czech-made training and combat training aircraft (light multi-purpose attack aircraft). It is based on the L59 and is a further development of the L39 Albatros.

As of 2020, the Czech Air Force had 16 L159, 5 L159T1 and 3 L159T2 aircraft in service.

Background: Ukraine insists on the need to transfer F16 fighter jets. In particular, during a visit to the Netherlands last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with international partners to transfer F16 fighter jets to the Armed Forces and expecting a positive result.

Zelenskyy is sure that the allies will hand over the jets to the Armed Forces after the successful offensive of the Ukrainian army.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte later said the Netherlands was in talks with the US, the UK and Denmark about it.

