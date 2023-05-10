Czech Republic supplies Ukraine with two Kub air defence systems – Czech President

On Wednesday 10 May, Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, announced that Prague would transfer two 2K12 Kub air defence systems and missiles for them to Kyiv.

Source: President Pavel said this in an interview with Czech radio Radiožurnál, reports European Pravda

The Czech president emphasised that Ukraine needs an air force to prepare for the decisive phase of the war with Russia. At the same time, the priority, in his opinion, is to provide a sufficient number of armoured vehicles and ammunition.

Quote: "This is what Ukraine lacks, because the decisive part of the battle will take place on the ground," he said.

Recalling that Ukraine has already received about 100 tanks, the same number of armoured vehicles and a lot of ammunition from the Czech Republic, Pavel announced that Prague is now supplying Kyiv two Kub air defence missile systems with a "relatively large number" of missiles.

The Soviet Kub air defence system is used to destroy aircraft or helicopters. It should be replaced with Israeli SPYDER systems in the arsenal of the Czech army.

Also, Czech President Petr Pavel said that it would make sense for his country to consider the possibility of transferring Czech L-159 combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!