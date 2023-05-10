France launches investigation into death of AFP video journalist in Ukraine

On Wednesday, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office of France launched an investigation into the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin near Bakhmut the day before.

Source: European Pravda, referring to AFP

Details: The investigation into the circumstances of Soldin's death in France is being carried out under the article on a war crime. According to AFP, a group of French investigators may visit the scene of the tragedy.

Advertisement:

32-year-old Soldin was killed on Tuesday during a missile attack during a Grad rocket attack on the outskirts of the town of Chasiv Yar. There runs the so-called road of life to Bakhmut, which is used by Ukrainian troops for supplies and often comes under fire from the Russian Federation.

The deceased journalist was accompanied by four colleagues, who were not injured. They were with the Ukrainian military during the shelling.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Arman Soldin became at least the 11th media worker to be killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022.

Background: Last month, Corrado Zunino, a correspondent of the Italian La Repubblica, was injured near Kherson after the car he was travelling in with his fixer was fired upon.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!