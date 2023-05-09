All Sections
AFP video journalist killed in Russian shelling near Bakhmut

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 21:35

A 32-year-old video journalist for the AFP agency, Arman Soldin, was killed in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday while working.

Source: AFP News Agency, as European Pravda reports.

Soldin was killed around 4:30 p.m. during a Grad rocket attack on the outskirts of the town of Chasiv Yar, located near the so-called "road of life" to Bakhmut, used by Ukrainian troops for supplies and often under fire from the Russian Federation.

 

The deceased journalist was accompanied by four colleagues who were not injured. They were with the Ukrainian military during the shelling.

AFP informed Soldin's family about the death of the journalist and expressed condolences for their loss.

The journalist joined the agency in 2015 as an intern and later joined its London bureau.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Arman Soldin became at least the 11th media worker killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February, 2022.

Last month, Corrado Zunino, a correspondent for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, was wounded at the entrance to Kherson after the car he was travelling in with his camera was shot at.

Advertisement: