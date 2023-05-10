All Sections
The database of the National Police already includes more than 200 thousand Russian war criminals − head of Police of Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 21:21
The database of the National Police already includes more than 200 thousand Russian war criminals − head of Police of Kyiv Oblast
Andriy Niebytov. Photo from Telegram

The National Police database "War Criminal" already contains information about more than 200 thousand Russians who committed crimes in Ukraine.

Source: Andriy Niebytov, head of the main police department in Kyiv Oblast in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Niebytov: "In general, this database already has more than 200 thousand Russians who crossed the borders of Ukraine with weapons in their hands and committed crimes here. In my opinion, this is a very good base for the SSU [Security Service of Ukraine] investigators and other bodies that investigate war crimes."

Details: According to him, all units enter data on Russian war criminals in the police subsystem "war criminal".

In particular, the police of Kyiv Oblast entered more than 5.6 thousand people into the relevant database. 

Niebytov also stressed that the police of Kyiv Oblast identified 21 servicemen of the Russian army who are already being brought to criminal responsibility.

The head of Police of Kyiv Oblast is convinced that gradually all perpetrators of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine will be brought to justice.

Advertisement: