Zelenskyy: Authorities are preparing programmes for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

The Ukrainian authorities are working on programmes for Ukraine's post-war recovery and plan to present them to its partners as early as this June.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 10 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a very informative meeting with government officials on programmes to rebuild our territory and Ukrainian life after the hostilities and the war in general. We are working on all aspects of recovery, and each of them is in a new security format.

The economy and industry, the defence industry, energy, infrastructure, education, social services, healthcare, including the rehabilitation component... Everything that needs to be built, that the world is ready to invest in, that will give Ukraine and Ukrainians reliable protection and [ensure] the steady development of our social capital."

Details: The President added that the authorities are currently finalising specific points of these state programmes and will embark on "practical work with [our] partners" regarding these plans in June.

Zelenskyy emphasised that this is about both reconstruction "here and now" (particularly critical systems) and the strategic transformation of Ukraine.

He also expressed confidence that this reconstruction project will give an impetus for development not only to Ukraine, but also to all its partners.

The president said the public service "eVidnovlennia" [eRecovery - ed.] has now been launched based on the resources currently available. It is designed to help people who need to repair houses or apartments that have been damaged by the occupiers.

"The next step is compensation for lost housing. And that will also be implemented," concluded Zelenskyy.

