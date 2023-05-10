All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine develops new defence packages with its international partners

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 23:44
Ukraine develops new defence packages with its international partners
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Ukraine is working intensively on new military aid packages together with its partners.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address on 10 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our international block is working vigorously and thoroughly with [our] partners on new defence packages for Ukraine. New decisions are already at the working level. More protection for our skies, more opportunities for our defence and movement on the ground."

Details: The President noted that he held several meetings on 10 May where all this was discussed.

"We expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future," Zelenskyy concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: