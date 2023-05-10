All Sections
Ukraine develops new defence packages with its international partners

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 23:44
Ukraine develops new defence packages with its international partners
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Ukraine is working intensively on new military aid packages together with its partners.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address on 10 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our international block is working vigorously and thoroughly with [our] partners on new defence packages for Ukraine. New decisions are already at the working level. More protection for our skies, more opportunities for our defence and movement on the ground."

Details: The President noted that he held several meetings on 10 May where all this was discussed.

"We expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future," Zelenskyy concluded.

