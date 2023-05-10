All Sections
Russia claims "enemy drone" shot down near Kursk

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 08:31

Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has said that a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.

Source: Roman Starovoyt on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk early in the morning. The wreckage has fallen in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured, but a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Starovoyt posted a photo of a damaged private house and a crater in the ground as evidence.

 
 

For reference: Russia’s Kursk Oblast borders the territory of Ukraine.

