All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
RUSSIAN OCCUPIER. STOCK PHOTO BY ARMYINFORM

The Russian occupiers have taken about 300 local residents, including children, from the front-line territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk in the past 3 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 May

Quote: "The Russian occupation administration has "evacuated" about 300 local residents, including children, from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk during the past 3 days."

Background:

  • The Russian invaders began to take away children and public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to the city of Berdiansk on 8 May.
  • On 9 May, it was reported that Russian invaders are taking documentation, computer equipment, and other looted property out of Enerhodar, the satellite city of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shops and pharmacies are closed, and petrol stations and ATMs are empty.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

Zelenskyy and the Pope talked for 40 minutes and exchanged gifts

Italian PM: I am confident in Ukraine's victory

National Security Council introduces new sanctions against VS Energy company, son of former MP and daughter of former defence minister

Germany announces new €2.7 billion military aid package for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:23
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy about 100 Russian UAVs, artillery systems and armoured vehicles
07:50
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, injure 6 people
07:27
Russia brings hundreds of convicts to replenish its units – General Staff
06:38
Ukraine's Armed Forces have 57 clashes with Russian occupiers – General Staff
06:14
Russian drones launched towards Kyiv destroyed long before the city
05:35
UPDATED FROM 03:10Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine
05:16
Air defence working on targets
05:04
Explosions heard in Ternopil Oblast
02:42
Russia launches missiles at Ukraine during Eurovision Grand Final
01:45
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin
All News
Advertisement: