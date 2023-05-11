All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
RUSSIAN OCCUPIER. STOCK PHOTO BY ARMYINFORM

The Russian occupiers have taken about 300 local residents, including children, from the front-line territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk in the past 3 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 May

Quote: "The Russian occupation administration has "evacuated" about 300 local residents, including children, from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk during the past 3 days."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Russian invaders began to take away children and public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to the city of Berdiansk on 8 May.
  • On 9 May, it was reported that Russian invaders are taking documentation, computer equipment, and other looted property out of Enerhodar, the satellite city of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shops and pharmacies are closed, and petrol stations and ATMs are empty.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: