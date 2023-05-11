Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days

The Russian occupiers have taken about 300 local residents, including children, from the front-line territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk in the past 3 days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 May

Quote: "The Russian occupation administration has "evacuated" about 300 local residents, including children, from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Berdiansk during the past 3 days."

Background:

The Russian invaders began to take away children and public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to the city of Berdiansk on 8 May.

On 9 May, it was reported that Russian invaders are taking documentation, computer equipment, and other looted property out of Enerhodar, the satellite city of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shops and pharmacies are closed, and petrol stations and ATMs are empty.

