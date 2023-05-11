Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed more than 600 invaders, and destroyed 12 Russian armoured vehicles, 4 tanks and 14 artillery systems.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 196,920 (+610) military personnel

3,740 (+4) tanks

7,287 (+12) infantry fighting vehicles

3,053 (+14) artillery systems

557 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

310 (+2) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,627 (+3) operational-tactical level UAVs

970 (+15) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,984 (+10) vehicles and tankers

391 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

