Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 11 May 2023, 08:14
Over the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed more than 600 invaders, and destroyed 12 Russian armoured vehicles, 4 tanks and 14 artillery systems.
Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 196,920 (+610) military personnel
- 3,740 (+4) tanks
- 7,287 (+12) infantry fighting vehicles
- 3,053 (+14) artillery systems
- 557 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 310 (+2) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,627 (+3) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 970 (+15) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,984 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 391 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
