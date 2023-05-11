All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 08:14
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed more than 600 invaders, and destroyed 12 Russian armoured vehicles, 4 tanks and 14 artillery systems.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 196,920 (+610) military personnel
  • 3,740 (+4) tanks
  • 7,287 (+12) infantry fighting vehicles 
  • 3,053 (+14) artillery systems
  • 557 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 310 (+2) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,627 (+3) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 970 (+15) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 5,984 (+10) vehicles and tankers
  • 391 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

