All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry recruits up to 10,000 convicts for war in April

European PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 09:24
Russian Defence Ministry recruits up to 10,000 convicts for war in April
Stock photo: PIXABAY.COM

The Russian Ministry of Defence has intensified a scheme for recruiting Russian prisoners to participate in the war in Ukraine since the beginning of 2023.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 11 May

Details: It is likely that in April 2023 alone, up to 10,000 convicts were recruited into the Russian army under this scheme.

Advertisement:

Since the summer of 2022, convicts have been the primary source of operations in Ukraine for the Wagner private military company. However, Wagnerites most likely lost access to the Russian prison system in February 2023 amid escalating public hostility with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Defence's prisoner recruitment campaign is part of a wider and more intensive effort by the Russian military to increase the size of the army while trying to avoid new mandatory conscription. The latter is considered very unpopular among Russians.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: