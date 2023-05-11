All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine detains taxi driver who pointed Russian missile at multi-storey building in Mykolaiv

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 10:44
Security Service of Ukraine detains taxi driver who pointed Russian missile at multi-storey building in Mykolaiv
AFTERMATH OF A MISSILE ATTACK ON A RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN MYKOLAIV ON 13 OCTOBER, PHOTO FROM MYKOLAIV MAYOR OLEKSANDR SIENKEVYCH'S TELEGRAM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a taxi driver who guided a Russian missile at a multi-storey building in the city of Mykolaiv last October, killing eight people.

Source: SSU press service; press service of the Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation believes that the Russian secret service recruited the detainee in August last year. He caught the attention of the authorities because of his pro-Kremlin activity on one of the Telegram channels.

As a taxi driver, he travelled around the city and recorded the defence forces’ deployment locations and activity in Mykolaiv Oblast. The offender also tried to gain the trust of his passengers and asked them for information about possible motions of Ukrainian military vehicles.

In addition, he passed the Russians coordinates of civilian infrastructure situated near residential buildings.

For each completed task, Russia’s associate received up to UAH 5,000 [roughly US$130]. The money was transferred to his bank card.

A search of his place of residence revealed a mobile phone that he used to communicate with his handlers. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The man was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 27.5, Article 28.2, and Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). He faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

He has now been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: