Security Service of Ukraine detains taxi driver who pointed Russian missile at multi-storey building in Mykolaiv

AFTERMATH OF A MISSILE ATTACK ON A RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN MYKOLAIV ON 13 OCTOBER, PHOTO FROM MYKOLAIV MAYOR OLEKSANDR SIENKEVYCH'S TELEGRAM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a taxi driver who guided a Russian missile at a multi-storey building in the city of Mykolaiv last October, killing eight people.

Source: SSU press service; press service of the Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation believes that the Russian secret service recruited the detainee in August last year. He caught the attention of the authorities because of his pro-Kremlin activity on one of the Telegram channels.

As a taxi driver, he travelled around the city and recorded the defence forces’ deployment locations and activity in Mykolaiv Oblast. The offender also tried to gain the trust of his passengers and asked them for information about possible motions of Ukrainian military vehicles.

In addition, he passed the Russians coordinates of civilian infrastructure situated near residential buildings.

For each completed task, Russia’s associate received up to UAH 5,000 [roughly US$130]. The money was transferred to his bank card.

A search of his place of residence revealed a mobile phone that he used to communicate with his handlers.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 27.5, Article 28.2, and Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). He faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

He has now been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

