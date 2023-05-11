All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 8 wounded

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 10:47
Photo from Telegram Yurii Malashko, Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Administration (OMA)

Eight people were injured due to a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 10 May.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram, State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook

Quote from Malashko: "Russia launched a massive attack on Malokaterynivka with the use of MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems – ed.), where cluster bombs injured eight people. Three of them are ambulance workers who responded to a call. Residents – three men and two women – were also injured. They are being provided with all the necessary assistance."

Details: The State Emergency Service clarified that the attack occurred at 22:05 (Kyiv Time). Five residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack, and six more were damaged. 

The attack also damaged two ambulances, and a gas pipeline was broken.

While extinguishing one of the houses, firefighters rescued a woman.

In total, according to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 60 times with artillery, and opened fire from MLRS 5 times; they also carried out three airstrikes and one missile attack, and carried out one attack with UAVs. More than 30 cases of destruction were recorded in 20 settlements as a result of the bombardment.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 11 May, an explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force.

