All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 8 wounded

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 10:47
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 8 wounded
Photo from Telegram Yurii Malashko, Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Administration (OMA)

Eight people were injured due to a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 10 May.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram, State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook

Quote from Malashko: "Russia launched a massive attack on Malokaterynivka with the use of MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems – ed.), where cluster bombs injured eight people. Three of them are ambulance workers who responded to a call. Residents – three men and two women – were also injured. They are being provided with all the necessary assistance."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service clarified that the attack occurred at 22:05 (Kyiv Time). Five residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack, and six more were damaged. 

The attack also damaged two ambulances, and a gas pipeline was broken.

While extinguishing one of the houses, firefighters rescued a woman.

In total, according to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 60 times with artillery, and opened fire from MLRS 5 times; they also carried out three airstrikes and one missile attack, and carried out one attack with UAVs. More than 30 cases of destruction were recorded in 20 settlements as a result of the bombardment.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 11 May, an explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: