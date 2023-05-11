All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy believes in Ukraine's victory before 2024 US elections

European PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 11:18

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the possible loss of US military support for Ukraine after the 2024 US presidential election, saying that Ukraine could gain victory by then.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with public broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy dismissed fears of losing US support if President Joe Biden, who has pledged to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, is not re-elected in 2024.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine still has bipartisan support in the US Congress. In addition, the president believes that Ukraine would gain victory in the war before the US presidential election on 5 November next year.

Quote: "Who knows where we'll be [when the election happens]? I believe we'll win by then."

Details: The president voiced confidence that the Ukrainian military would advance during the expected counter-offensive, warning of the risks of a "frozen conflict", which, according to Zelenskyy, Russia is counting on.

Background: Former US President Donald Trump, who is Biden's likely opponent in the election, believes that the United States is providing too much military aid to Ukraine.

Trump also refused to say who he thought should win in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying instead that he wished "everyone to stop dying".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: