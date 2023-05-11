Zelenskyy believes in Ukraine's victory before 2024 US elections

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the possible loss of US military support for Ukraine after the 2024 US presidential election, saying that Ukraine could gain victory by then.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with public broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy dismissed fears of losing US support if President Joe Biden, who has pledged to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, is not re-elected in 2024.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine still has bipartisan support in the US Congress. In addition, the president believes that Ukraine would gain victory in the war before the US presidential election on 5 November next year.

Quote: "Who knows where we'll be [when the election happens]? I believe we'll win by then."

Details: The president voiced confidence that the Ukrainian military would advance during the expected counter-offensive, warning of the risks of a "frozen conflict", which, according to Zelenskyy, Russia is counting on.

Background: Former US President Donald Trump, who is Biden's likely opponent in the election, believes that the United States is providing too much military aid to Ukraine.

Trump also refused to say who he thought should win in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying instead that he wished "everyone to stop dying".

