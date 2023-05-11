All Sections
Over 280 people still missing in Kyiv Oblast – Kyiv Oblast Police Chief

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 12:01
photo from Andrii Niebytov's Telegram

281 people are still missing following the liberation of Kyiv Oblast in the spring of 2022. As of April 2023, law enforcement officers have found the bodies of 1,374 people.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the General Directorate of National Police in Kyiv Oblast, in an interview with Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform

Quote: "1,374 bodies of our compatriots have been found since the liberation [of parts of Kyiv Oblast – ed.]. Experts stated that 717 people have been killed with firearms. Unfortunately, 191 bodies remain unidentified. There are 281 people still missing."

Details: He stated that 15 mass graves and three torture chambers were discovered in Kyiv Oblast.

The recovered bodies are currently being identified.

Niebytov noted that this process is quite challenging and time-consuming, as it starts with the examination of the body by cynologists and explosives experts, a description of the deceased's clothes and ends with DNA sampling, which is entered into the relevant database. Then, the likely relatives provide their DNA profile, and the comparative examination begins.

At the same time, Niebytov noted that the police currently have enough human and technical resources to conduct such examinations.

Advertisement: