Occupiers fire S-300s on Sloviansk, killing one woman

Russian troops fired S-300 missiles on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday morning, injuring an elderly woman who later died in hospital.

Source: Report from Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military-Civil Administration, on Facebook; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Unfortunately, our city has been attacked again; a missile hit a private house and one person was injured."

Details: Liakh also reported that two apartment buildings on Svitlodarska Street, private houses and cars were damaged.

The State Emergency Service specified that a woman was wounded in the attack and later died in hospital.

