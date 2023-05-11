All Sections
Special cameras installed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone with night vision and great visibility

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 13:31
Special cameras installed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone with night vision and great visibility
PHOTO FROM KYIV POLICE FACEBOOK

Special cameras with the ability to recognize objects at night have been installed in the Chornobyl exclusion zone to monitor the border with Belarus.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, in an interview with Ukrinform 

Quote from Niebytov: "More than 30 special video surveillance cameras have been installed in the Chornobyl zone  which have various functions, including very long ranges of visibility, and the ability to recognise objects at night.

This is a very serious system. It helps border guards and other security forces to receive information from the border with Belarus and then conduct appropriate analysis."

Details: Niebytov also noted that the Safe Kyiv Oblast smart system is operating in Kyiv Oblast, into which 1,885 cameras are now integrated, and which has shown its effectiveness both during the fight against crime and maintenance of law and order, and during military operations. 

The head of the Kyiv Oblast Police noted that during the full-scale invasion, the Russians physically destroyed almost 30% of the video surveillance cameras. However, as of today, all the cameras have been restored. 

Of the 1,885 cameras, 480 have car number plate recognition, 500 have facial recognition, and 905 are wide-angle cameras.

