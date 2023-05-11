All promised Challenger 2 tanks are already in Ukraine – UK Defense Ministry

The United Kingdom has confirmed that all the promised Challenger 2 tanks are now on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, during a session of the British Parliament, answering a question from an MP

Quote: "I know that all our tanks have gone into the country... they are all in the country, they have trained, exercised, both here [in Britain – ed.] and in Ukraine, and I know that the Ukrainian troops using them so far have enjoyed them very much," he said.

Background:

On 17 March, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that he had the honour, together with Ukrainian paratroopers, to try out the newest addition to Ukrainian armed units: Challenger tanks from the UK, Stryker and Cougars from the US, and Marders from Germany.

Reznikov highly praised the UK tanks, calling them "military art".

On the same day, a group of Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine after completing training in the UK on Challenger 2 tanks.

