All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


All promised Challenger 2 tanks are already in Ukraine – UK Defense Ministry

European PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 16:19
All promised Challenger 2 tanks are already in Ukraine – UK Defense Ministry
Stock photo Getty Images

The United Kingdom has confirmed that all the promised Challenger 2 tanks are now on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, during a session of the British Parliament, answering a question from an MP

Quote: "I know that all our tanks have gone into the country... they are all in the country, they have trained, exercised, both here [in Britain – ed.] and in Ukraine, and I know that the Ukrainian troops using them so far have enjoyed them very much," he said.

Background:

Advertisement:

  • On 17 March, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that he had the honour, together with Ukrainian paratroopers, to try out the newest addition to Ukrainian armed units: Challenger tanks from the UK, Stryker and Cougars from the US, and Marders from Germany. 
  • Reznikov highly praised the UK tanks, calling them "military art".
  • On the same day, a group of Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine after completing training in the UK on Challenger 2 tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: