Ukraine's Defence Forces strike 8 Russian command posts, 1 anti-aircraft system and 2 other critical military targets – General Staff report

On the 442nd day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Russian forces conducted over 30 assaults on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces carried out 13 airstrikes on Russian military equipment and deployed artillery to attack eight Russian command posts and 13 clusters of Russian military personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of today, Russian forces carried out six missile strikes, including strikes on the cities of Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Zaporizhzhia. They also conducted 46 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 69 further attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements.

Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties, and a number of residential buildings and other civilian and administrative infrastructure facilities have been damaged."

Details: Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s defences downed seven Russian UAVs. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck eight Russian command posts, 13 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point, a fuel and lubricant storage point, five field artillery units, an anti-aircraft defence system, and two other critical targets.

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, enemy forces conducted more than 30 assaults on these fronts. Fierce fighting continues in the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Throughout the day, they conducted airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Krasnyi Khutir (Chernihiv Oblast) and Krenydivka, Znob-Novhorodske and Uralove (Sumy Oblast). The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Novovasylivka, Ukrainske, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia, Yastrubyne, Kindrativka and Basivka (Sumy Oblast); and Huriv, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Synelnykove, Zybyne, Bochkove, Budarky and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Odradne, Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of the Serebrianske Forest but were unsuccessful and carried out an airstrike on Spirne. Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Bilohorivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Berestove and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting in Bakhmut continues. Over the course of the day, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on the settlement of Stupochky and carried out airstrikes on Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and New-York. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka on the Avdiivka front and shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Hostre, Herohiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Novomykhailivka on the Shakhtarsk front but were unsuccessful. They launched airstrikes on areas near Vuhledar and Prechystivka and shelled Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk and Kizomys.

Russian forces also attacked numerous settlements located near the contact line, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrivsk Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

