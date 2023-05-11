Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks about Canadian-Latvian project for training Ukrainian officers

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, said that Ukrainian junior officers who will be trained as part of the new Canadian-Latvian initiative will master the process of planning, coordinating manoeuvres and conducting reconnaissance operations.

Quote: "My Canadian and Latvian colleagues Anita Anand and Ināra Mūrniece launched a new ambitious project for training brave Ukrainian junior officers in Latvia," Reznikov said.

He added that junior officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will learn how to plan and command, coordinate manoeuvres, conduct reconnaissance, etc.

"I believe that Canadian and Latvian instructors will do their best to help our warriors learn how to fight and win. Education is the key to the success," he said.

Background: It was reported that from 15 May, Canada and Latvia will jointly train the Ukrainian military on Latvian territory as part of the UNIFIER Operation at the level of combat commanders.

