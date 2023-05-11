Kremlin puppet announces "assassination" attempt on Melitopol court head, legal mayor calls it a stage

Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, has announced the attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.

Source: Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Ivan Fedorov, legal Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Balytskyi: "Today in Melitopol, an attempt was made on the head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast. The judge was not injured as a result of the attempt, but two security guards were injured; they are in a medical facility, and they are being provided with all necessary assistance."

Advertisement:

Details: Balytskyi called it another attempt by Kyiv to "destabilise" the situation in the Russian-controlled territory.

The collaborator said that the occupiers are trying to identify the suspects.

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers are once again playing out the scenario of ‘danger’ on the temporarily occupied territories: today in Melitopol they reported an assassination attempt on the head of the fake ‘court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’. They blocked the road on Berehova Street, called on the policemen, and aggravated the scene by wounding two soldiers of the Russian National Guard, bodyguards of the ‘judge’. The next act is ‘heroic capture of the saboteur’, and probably the actor has already been found.

A week ago, the same picture was played out with an attempt on the deputy chief of the occupying ‘police of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





