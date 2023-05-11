All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin puppet announces "assassination" attempt on Melitopol court head, legal mayor calls it a stage

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 11 May 2023, 20:04
Kremlin puppet announces assassination attempt on Melitopol court head, legal mayor calls it a stage

Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, has announced the attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.

Source: Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Ivan Fedorov, legal Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Balytskyi: "Today in Melitopol, an attempt was made on the head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast. The judge was not injured as a result of the attempt, but two security guards were injured; they are in a medical facility, and they are being provided with all necessary assistance."

Details: Balytskyi called it another attempt by Kyiv to "destabilise" the situation in the Russian-controlled territory.

Advertisement:

The collaborator said that the occupiers are trying to identify the suspects.

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers are once again playing out the scenario of ‘danger’ on the temporarily occupied territories: today in Melitopol they reported an assassination attempt on the head of the fake ‘court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’. They blocked the road on Berehova Street, called on the policemen, and aggravated the scene by wounding two soldiers of the Russian National Guard, bodyguards of the ‘judge’. The next act is ‘heroic capture of the saboteur’, and probably the actor has already been found.

A week ago, the same picture was played out with an attempt on the deputy chief of the occupying ‘police of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: