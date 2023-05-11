All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin puppet announces "assassination" attempt on Melitopol court head, legal mayor calls it a stage

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 11 May 2023, 20:04
Kremlin puppet announces assassination attempt on Melitopol court head, legal mayor calls it a stage

Yevhen Balytskyi, collaborator and protégé of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia Oblast, has announced the attempt on the "head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast" in occupied Melitopol, as a result of which two bodyguards of the "judge" were allegedly injured.

Source: Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Ivan Fedorov, legal Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Balytskyi: "Today in Melitopol, an attempt was made on the head of the court of Zaporizhia Oblast. The judge was not injured as a result of the attempt, but two security guards were injured; they are in a medical facility, and they are being provided with all necessary assistance."

Advertisement:

Details: Balytskyi called it another attempt by Kyiv to "destabilise" the situation in the Russian-controlled territory.

The collaborator said that the occupiers are trying to identify the suspects.

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers are once again playing out the scenario of ‘danger’ on the temporarily occupied territories: today in Melitopol they reported an assassination attempt on the head of the fake ‘court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’. They blocked the road on Berehova Street, called on the policemen, and aggravated the scene by wounding two soldiers of the Russian National Guard, bodyguards of the ‘judge’. The next act is ‘heroic capture of the saboteur’, and probably the actor has already been found.

A week ago, the same picture was played out with an attempt on the deputy chief of the occupying ‘police of Zaporizhzhia Oblast’.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: