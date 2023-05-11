Russia has increased number of attacks and has enough shells - Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that Russia has no shortage of ammunition but is only misleading, instead increasing the number of attacks in the hottest areas.

Source: Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Details: Oleksii Reznikov’s deputy noted that any military information during the war is a weapon: "It is used to fight, not to inform".

As she states, Russia is simply misleading Ukrainians for its military purposes.

Quote from Maliar: "We believe the facts. Fact: the number of enemy attacks on the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts has increased significantly in recent weeks. That means they have enough shells to use."

