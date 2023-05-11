Zelenskyy: Enemy flags will never fly over Ukraine, thanks to its defenders' perseverance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that thanks to the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers in battle, "[n]ever again will foreign flags reign on our land, and never again will our people be enslaved."

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In today’s address, I have an honourable and very pleasant task: I have the honour to thank our warriors and units of our forces, those who have distinguished themselves in our country’s defence so far this week.

Advertisement:

Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces: the 3rd and 5th Separate Assault Brigades and the 28th Knights of the Winter Campaign Separate Mechanised Brigade…I am grateful to all of you – every soldier, sergeant and officer – for outstanding success in liquidating the occupiers. [You have achieved] excellent results!

Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces: soldiers from the 44th Hetman Danylo Apostol Separate Artillery Brigade, the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich Separate Artillery Brigade, our glorious "Fifty-niners", the 59th Yakiv Handziuk Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, and the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade – I thank you all for the steadfastness with which you hold your positions, for your resolve in battles, and for the spirit of victory that your skill and courage bring to all of Ukraine.

Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Forces: I am grateful to the soldiers from the 406th Brigadier General Oleksii Almazov Separate Artillery Brigade for their excellent performance in striking areas where enemy forces were concentrated."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked artillery crews from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade: "These guys know how to [obliterate] enemy equipment on the battlefield."

He noted that units of the National Guard of Ukraine also deserved recognition.

In particular, he singled out the guardsmen from the 1st and 14th Operational Brigades, who are fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

"I thank you, national guardsmen, for your resilience and for your ability to push the ‘world’s second army’ further to the bottom of the list of military powers," Zelenskyy said.

He said that on 11 May he signed a new decree honouring Ukrainian soldiers with state awards.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "These are exceptionally brave servicemen from our Airborne Assault Troops, 134 servicemen…The 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, the 148th Separate Artillery Division, and the 199th Airborne Assault Troops Training Centre.

Each of these units is Ukraine’s honour and pride, each exemplifies the heroism of our people – the heroism that makes Ukraine free forever. Through persevering, through liberating our land, through delivering victories for Ukraine, each and every one of those who fight for Ukraine is bringing freedom to all the generations of our people to come.

Never again will foreign flags reign on our land, and never again will our people be enslaved. Resilience in present battles, the force of our actions, our warriors’ tireless courage and skill – this is what the independence of Ukraine rests on. Each day, we are bolstering our independence, and will continue to do so."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





