Zelenskyy approves law enforcement reform plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming the law and order system in Ukraine until 2027.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 11 May, President's Office

Quote: "Today [11 May – ed.], I approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming our law enforcement system, all law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. This is a detailed document, which is designed to be implemented until 2027.

Simply put, we must provide such a system of ensuring justice and law and order for our country, which will correspond to our goal of Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU; we add our readiness to realise this goal, and, no less important, we guarantee the foundations of a new social contract, which are obviously outlined now in the defence of our state. "

Details: The president did not specify what stages and steps this strategic plan provides for.

Zelenskyy stressed that every element of the state system – law enforcement agencies, first of all – "should work so that people really feel safe and secure, so that people really feel justice, so that it is guaranteed at the level of institutions, at the level of the everyday work of those by whom people judge the state."

The President noted that trust in the state comes from trust in those who act on behalf of the state, and law enforcement officers and the prosecution system are the key in this.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine should be the "place of power" of Europe and the entire free world, and in Ukraine itself, it is necessary to ensure maximum security, freedom and respect for the law.

According to the decree, the Comprehensive Strategic Plan for reforming law enforcement bodies as a part of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine for 2023-2027 applies, in particular, to the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine and the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"A detailed list of tasks, measures, qualitative and quantitative indicators, and expected results of further reform of law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office will be reflected in the action plan approved for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Plan, which is subject to periodic updating," the final provisions of the plan state.

For reference: A Comprehensive Strategic Plan for reforming law enforcement was developed to implement seven EU recommendations obtained with EU candidacy.

