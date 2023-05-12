All Sections
Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine in early autumn

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 04:45
AN ABRAMS TANK. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has said that Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks in early autumn.

Source: Austin’s statement at hearings in the US Senate, quoted by the Voice of America news outlet 

Quote: "We are doing everything possible to accelerate the delivery of these tanks, and early fall is a projection.

We have moved several tanks to the training field for the Ukrainians to start training. By the time the exercise is over, the tanks will be available for use."

Details: Austin has stated that the timing of the Abrams tanks delivery is explained by the fact that the US military is not only sending them to Ukraine and training the Ukrainian military to use them but also creating the infrastructure that will support the operation of the tanks, which are new equipment for Ukrainians.

Quote: "This equipment is significantly different, in particular, due to the turbine engine and other rather complex systems. However, we are trying to transfer this equipment to Ukrainians as soon as possible. They will definitely have everything available by early autumn."

Background:

  • In January 2023, US President Joe Biden announced his intention to transfer M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
  • Initially, the US planned to send 31 newer M1A2 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which could have taken a year or two to produce and deliver. However, in late March, Washington decided that Ukraine would receive an older version of the Abrams.
  • In April, Lloyd Austin confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers would begin training in Germany with US-made M1 Abrams tanks.
  • The United States is removing some sensitive technology from Abrams tanks, which it plans to send to Ukraine, as it fears that it could fall into the hands of the Russian army on the battlefield.

