Russians attack Donetsk and Kherson oblasts: 2 killed, 16 injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 08:24
Two people were killed and 16 others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 11 May.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 11 May, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast – in Sloviansk. 12 more people were wounded in the region."

Details: One person was injured in Sloviansk, ten in Toretsk and one in Heorhiivka.

Prokudin has reported that the occupiers fired  at Kherson Oblast 80 times, firing 339 projectiles from heavy artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The Russians attacked the city of Kherson four times.

The Russian military hit residential neighbourhoods of the oblast's settlements; that included a school, a hospital and the premises of two critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

