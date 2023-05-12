All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine advance on Bakhmut front, no positions lost in city of Bakhmut – Deputy Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 09:15
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian forces did not lose any positions in the city of Bakhmut and confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had advanced 2 km on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have not managed to implement their plans; they have suffered significant losses of manpower. Our defenders have advanced 2 km on the Bakhmut front; we lost no positions in Bakhmut this week."

Details: Maliar remarked that the Russians on the Bakhmut front "are praising themselves, telling about their alleged success and making up stories about the Ukrainian military command."

She believes that the occupiers are spreading false information about their lack of armaments in order to justify the real situation.

Background: 

