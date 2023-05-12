Armed Forces of Ukraine advance on Bakhmut front, no positions lost in city of Bakhmut – Deputy Defence Minister

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian forces did not lose any positions in the city of Bakhmut and confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had advanced 2 km on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have not managed to implement their plans; they have suffered significant losses of manpower. Our defenders have advanced 2 km on the Bakhmut front; we lost no positions in Bakhmut this week."

Details: Maliar remarked that the Russians on the Bakhmut front "are praising themselves, telling about their alleged success and making up stories about the Ukrainian military command."

She believes that the occupiers are spreading false information about their lack of armaments in order to justify the real situation.

Background:

On 10 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian defenders have been able to launch efficient counterattacks on the Bakhmut front, forcing the occupiers to retreat up to two kilometres in some areas.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC), said there was a high risk of encircling his mercenaries in Bakhmut as the flanks held by the Russian military are cracking.

