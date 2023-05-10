All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Counterattacks successful on Bakhmut front: Russians retreat up to 2 km in some places

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:52
Counterattacks successful on Bakhmut front: Russians retreat up to 2 km in some places
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS WHO ARE HOLDING THE BAKHMUT FRONT. PHOTO FROM SYRSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian defenders have been able to launch efficient counterattacks on the Bakhmut front, forcing the occupiers to retreat up to two kilometres in some areas.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Thanks to our well-thought-out defence on the Bakhmut front, we are getting results from the efficient actions of our units. In particular, we are conducting efficient counterattacks. In some areas of the contact line, the enemy was unable to withstand the pressure of Ukrainian defenders and retreated to a distance of up to two kilometres."

Details: Syrskyi has said that competent defensive operations exhausted the trained forces of the Wagner Private Military Company, and on some fronts, they were forced to give up their positions to less well-trained units of the Russian regular army, which were defeated and had to retreat.

Syrskyi has particularly noted the work of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which dealt the Russians a powerful blow in battle.

"Our Defence Forces are holding the front securely and preventing the enemy from advancing. The battle for Bakhmut continues... As Carl von Clausewitz said: ‘The war is fought to victory. That’s all.’," Syrskyi summed up.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, Evgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner PMC, said that there is a high risk of his mercenaries being encircled in Bakhmut as the flanks held by the Russian military are cracking.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

Zelenskyy and the Pope talked for 40 minutes and exchanged gifts

Italian PM: I am confident in Ukraine's victory

National Security Council introduces new sanctions against VS Energy company, son of former MP and daughter of former defence minister

Germany announces new €2.7 billion military aid package for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:51
updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire
23:42
Zelenskyy believes that his conversation with the Pope can influence history
23:35
Zelenskyy on his visit to Italy: New agreements on supply of weapons and air defence
23:22
Air defence systems activated in Kyiv and Oblast
22:38
Zelenskyy: Once we are by administrative border of Crimea, Putin's support in Russia will decrease
21:19
Zelenskyy: 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia's war and support Ukraine
21:11
Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost
20:41
Ukraine's defence forces advance in 2 directions on Bakhmut outskirts – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
20:29
Zelenskyy recalls that during his presidency, Trump did not stop war in Ukraine
20:22
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: The first important steps will be taken soon
All News
Advertisement: