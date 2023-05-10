All Sections
Counterattacks successful on Bakhmut front: Russians retreat up to 2 km in some places

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:52
Counterattacks successful on Bakhmut front: Russians retreat up to 2 km in some places
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS WHO ARE HOLDING THE BAKHMUT FRONT. PHOTO FROM SYRSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian defenders have been able to launch efficient counterattacks on the Bakhmut front, forcing the occupiers to retreat up to two kilometres in some areas.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Thanks to our well-thought-out defence on the Bakhmut front, we are getting results from the efficient actions of our units. In particular, we are conducting efficient counterattacks. In some areas of the contact line, the enemy was unable to withstand the pressure of Ukrainian defenders and retreated to a distance of up to two kilometres."

Details: Syrskyi has said that competent defensive operations exhausted the trained forces of the Wagner Private Military Company, and on some fronts, they were forced to give up their positions to less well-trained units of the Russian regular army, which were defeated and had to retreat.

Syrskyi has particularly noted the work of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which dealt the Russians a powerful blow in battle.

"Our Defence Forces are holding the front securely and preventing the enemy from advancing. The battle for Bakhmut continues... As Carl von Clausewitz said: ‘The war is fought to victory. That’s all.’," Syrskyi summed up.

Background:

Earlier, Evgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner PMC, said that there is a high risk of his mercenaries being encircled in Bakhmut as the flanks held by the Russian military are cracking.

