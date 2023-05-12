All Sections
Warehouses on fire in Moscow Oblast: fire area covers 2,500 square metres

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 09:50
screenshot from the video by Moscow 24

Tyre warehouses are on fire in the town of Dzerzhinskii in Moscow Oblast. The flames have engulfed an area of 2,500 square metres.

Source: Russian media outlets Vechernyaya Moskva, Moscow 24, Radio-1 and RIA Novosti, with reference to comments from Russian emergency services

Details: According to media reports, a warehouse containing tyres is on fire in Sadovaya street, not far from a shopping centre.

RIA Novosti reports that the fire has engulfed 2,500 square metres. According to Moscow 24, a building belonging to a recycling plant is on fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

