All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Warehouses on fire in Moscow Oblast: fire area covers 2,500 square metres

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 09:50
Warehouses on fire in Moscow Oblast: fire area covers 2,500 square metres
screenshot from the video by Moscow 24

Tyre warehouses are on fire in the town of Dzerzhinskii in Moscow Oblast. The flames have engulfed an area of 2,500 square metres.

Source: Russian media outlets Vechernyaya Moskva, Moscow 24, Radio-1 and RIA Novosti, with reference to comments from Russian emergency services

Details: According to media reports, a warehouse containing tyres is on fire in Sadovaya street, not far from a shopping centre.

RIA Novosti reports that the fire has engulfed 2,500 square metres. According to Moscow 24, a building belonging to a recycling plant is on fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: