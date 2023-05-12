Warehouses on fire in Moscow Oblast: fire area covers 2,500 square metres
Tyre warehouses are on fire in the town of Dzerzhinskii in Moscow Oblast. The flames have engulfed an area of 2,500 square metres.
Source: Russian media outlets Vechernyaya Moskva, Moscow 24, Radio-1 and RIA Novosti, with reference to comments from Russian emergency services
Details: According to media reports, a warehouse containing tyres is on fire in Sadovaya street, not far from a shopping centre.
Під Москвою палають склади: площа пожежі досягла 2,5 кв м pic.twitter.com/1TFNu07p1i— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 12, 2023
RIA Novosti reports that the fire has engulfed 2,500 square metres. According to Moscow 24, a building belonging to a recycling plant is on fire.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
